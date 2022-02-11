Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $75.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $80.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Shares of MTX opened at $69.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.46. Minerals Technologies has a 1 year low of $64.59 and a 1 year high of $88.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 8.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.12%.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $1,194,634.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $638,894.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,754 shares of company stock worth $2,510,492. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTX. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 23,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.