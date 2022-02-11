Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Price Target Lowered to GBX 185 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Genel Energy (LON:GENL) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 195 ($2.64) to GBX 185 ($2.50) in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GENL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Genel Energy from GBX 213 ($2.88) to GBX 192 ($2.60) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. boosted their target price on Genel Energy from GBX 205 ($2.77) to GBX 215 ($2.91) and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of GENL opened at GBX 146 ($1.97) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.91, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 136.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 136.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £406.32 million and a P/E ratio of -14.75. Genel Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 113.85 ($1.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 194.80 ($2.63).

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

