Research Analysts Set Expectations for Unum Group’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Unum Group in a report issued on Sunday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Unum Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UNM. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unum Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

NYSE:UNM opened at $28.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.52. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Unum Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

