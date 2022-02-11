Brokers Issue Forecasts for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ZBH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.96.

ZBH stock opened at $118.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $108.47 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.41 and its 200 day moving average is $137.45. The firm has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 223.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,445,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $815,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,927 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth about $428,284,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $228,026,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 754.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,999,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $321,613,000 after buying an additional 1,765,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,565,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $707,014,000 after buying an additional 1,305,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.68%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

