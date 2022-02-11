BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 475 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) received a GBX 475 ($6.42) price objective from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 174.57% from the company’s previous close.

BP.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 410 ($5.54) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($9.47) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 475 ($6.42) target price on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 404 ($5.46) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 360 ($4.87) target price on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday.

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares stock opened at GBX 173 ($2.34) on Wednesday. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a 52-week low of GBX 173 ($2.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 200 ($2.70). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 184.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

