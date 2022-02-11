Diageo (LON:DGE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Diageo (LON:DGE)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DGE. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($41.92) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,500 ($60.85) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,930 ($53.14) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($58.15) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,800 ($64.91) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,141.43 ($56.00).

LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,740 ($50.57) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,871.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,697.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £86.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 2,805.28 ($37.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,110 ($55.58).

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,938 ($53.25) per share, with a total value of £8,269.80 ($11,182.96). Insiders purchased a total of 25,643 shares of company stock worth $94,104,750 over the last three months.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

