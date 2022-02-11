Centrica (LON:CNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Centrica (LON:CNA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 75 ($1.01) to GBX 90 ($1.22) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 112 ($1.51) price objective on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.35) price objective on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centrica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 85.67 ($1.16).

LON CNA opened at GBX 79.04 ($1.07) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 71.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 61.26. Centrica has a 12-month low of GBX 45.21 ($0.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 80 ($1.08). The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53. The company has a market cap of £4.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.93.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

