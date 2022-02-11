Centrica (LON:CNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Centrica (LON:CNA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 75 ($1.01) to GBX 90 ($1.22) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 112 ($1.51) price objective on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.35) price objective on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centrica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 85.67 ($1.16).

LON CNA opened at GBX 79.04 ($1.07) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 71.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 61.26. Centrica has a 12-month low of GBX 45.21 ($0.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 80 ($1.08). The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53. The company has a market cap of £4.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.93.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

