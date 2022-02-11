Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) vs. MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Financial Review

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) and MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alliance Data Systems and MoneyGram International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliance Data Systems $3.27 billion 1.10 $801.00 million $16.02 4.51 MoneyGram International $1.22 billion 0.66 -$7.90 million ($0.40) -21.83

Alliance Data Systems has higher revenue and earnings than MoneyGram International. MoneyGram International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alliance Data Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Alliance Data Systems has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyGram International has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alliance Data Systems and MoneyGram International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliance Data Systems 19.75% 43.42% 4.07% MoneyGram International -2.71% -6.68% 0.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Alliance Data Systems and MoneyGram International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliance Data Systems 0 4 8 0 2.67 MoneyGram International 1 1 1 0 2.00

Alliance Data Systems presently has a consensus target price of $117.64, indicating a potential upside of 62.82%. MoneyGram International has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential downside of 2.63%. Given Alliance Data Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Alliance Data Systems is more favorable than MoneyGram International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.0% of Alliance Data Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.3% of MoneyGram International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Alliance Data Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of MoneyGram International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alliance Data Systems beats MoneyGram International on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions. The Card Services offers risk management solutions, account origination, funding, transaction processing, customer care, collections, and marketing services for the company’s private label and co-brand credit card programs. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc. is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services. The Financial Paper Products segment offers money orders to consumers through retail and financial institutions. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

