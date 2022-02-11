Barclays (LON:BARC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 245 ($3.31) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

BARC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.52) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 300 ($4.06) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 250 ($3.38) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 262 ($3.54).

LON:BARC opened at GBX 208.65 ($2.82) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 195.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 190.32. Barclays has a twelve month low of GBX 111.83 ($1.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 219.60 ($2.97).

In other Barclays news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.47), for a total value of £112,050.90 ($151,522.52).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

