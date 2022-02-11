BHP Group’s (BHP) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 2,250 ($30.43) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($29.75) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($23.66) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($28.40) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,000 ($27.05) to GBX 2,350 ($31.78) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,251.25 ($30.44).

Shares of LON:BHP opened at GBX 2,594.50 ($35.08) on Tuesday. BHP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,774.56 ($24.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,613 ($35.33). The stock has a market cap of £131.34 billion and a PE ratio of 15.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,289.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,149.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

