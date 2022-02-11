MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to announce sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.09 billion and the lowest is $1.95 billion. MercadoLibre posted sales of $1.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full year sales of $6.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.89 billion to $7.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.97 billion to $9.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MercadoLibre.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,887.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,122.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,148.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,475.01. MercadoLibre has a 12-month low of $957.60 and a 12-month high of $2,006.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 705.93 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MercadoLibre (MELI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.