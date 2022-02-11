Auto Trader Group’s (AUTO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 715 ($9.67) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 630 ($8.52) to GBX 598 ($8.09) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 715 ($9.67) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.80) target price on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 708.11 ($9.58).

Shares of AUTO opened at GBX 647.80 ($8.76) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of £6.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 538 ($7.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 751.40 ($10.16). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 700.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 662.28.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

