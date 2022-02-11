AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of AJ Bell (LON:AJB) in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 370 ($5.00) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 445 ($6.02) to GBX 435 ($5.88) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 420 ($5.68) to GBX 400 ($5.41) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.39) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 413 ($5.58).

Shares of AJB stock opened at GBX 329.20 ($4.45) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.93, a current ratio of 8.22 and a quick ratio of 7.88. The firm has a market cap of £1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 30.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 359.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 393.33. AJ Bell has a 1-year low of GBX 255.20 ($3.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 474.80 ($6.42).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a GBX 9.50 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $2.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.67%.

In other news, insider Roger Stott sold 10,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 380 ($5.14), for a total transaction of £39,592.20 ($53,539.15). Also, insider Andrew James Bell acquired 263,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 378 ($5.11) per share, with a total value of £994,332.78 ($1,344,601.46). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 263,131 shares of company stock worth $99,463,118.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

