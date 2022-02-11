Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $6.07 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $6.07 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $6.24. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2022 earnings at $8.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $32.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $42.03 EPS.

CMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Gordon Haskett raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,971.85.

CMG stock opened at $1,578.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 63.32, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $1,256.27 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,588.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,750.34.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.37. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

