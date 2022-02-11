Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.96) for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.81) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DCPH. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.10.

NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.96. The stock has a market cap of $541.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.54. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $51.86.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.13). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 300.00%. The company had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 731.3% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 547,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 482,080 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 414.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 419,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 338,209 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,860,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 281.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 60,760 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

