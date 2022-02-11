Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $4.31 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – William Blair increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Amgen in a report released on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $4.31 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.27. William Blair also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.08 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.71 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.65.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $228.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company has a market cap of $128.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.54 and a 200 day moving average of $219.44. Amgen has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $261.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at $239,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 11.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,042,000 after buying an additional 11,189 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at $650,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 4.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 148,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth about $58,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

