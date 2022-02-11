Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Issued By William Blair

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 14.73%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HCSG. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.38.

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $16.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.42. Healthcare Services Group has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $32.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.2113 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.50%.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, Director John Briggs sold 5,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $93,568.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,151,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,485,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,088 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,532,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 32.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,545,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,610,000 after buying an additional 376,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 908,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,164,000 after buying an additional 330,571 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

