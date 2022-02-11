Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $15.92, but opened at $16.86. Blue Bird shares last traded at $17.05, with a volume of 892 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.26. Blue Bird had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Blue Bird by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Blue Bird by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management increased its position in Blue Bird by 0.7% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 97,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.59. The firm has a market cap of $565.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1,766.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Blue Bird Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

