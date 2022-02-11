Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $15.92, but opened at $16.86. Blue Bird shares last traded at $17.05, with a volume of 892 shares traded.
The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.26. Blue Bird had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.59. The firm has a market cap of $565.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1,766.23 and a beta of 1.10.
Blue Bird Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLBD)
Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.
