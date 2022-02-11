Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 36,130 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,077% compared to the average daily volume of 1,660 call options.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.19, for a total transaction of $2,760,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total transaction of $1,230,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,172 shares of company stock valued at $63,269,962 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in MongoDB by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 35.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,800,000 after buying an additional 23,946 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 38.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 28.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 10.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.13.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $450.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $238.01 and a 12 month high of $590.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of -95.26 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $452.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $460.63.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

