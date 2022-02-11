Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,885 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,101% compared to the typical volume of 157 put options.
EVLO stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.00. Evelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $17.59.
EVLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Chardan Capital upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.
Evelo Biosciences Company Profile
Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.
