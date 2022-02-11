Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,885 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,101% compared to the typical volume of 157 put options.

EVLO stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.00. Evelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $17.59.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

EVLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Chardan Capital upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Evelo Biosciences by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Evelo Biosciences by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Evelo Biosciences by 392.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 27,331 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evelo Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.