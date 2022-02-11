SVB Leerink Weighs in on Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.23) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.37) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.04) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.45.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $30.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 5.91. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $50.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.87 and a 200-day moving average of $29.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBT. Casdin Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 46.9% during the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,925,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,049,000 after buying an additional 615,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 24.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,300,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,575,000 after acquiring an additional 449,419 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,196,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 54.8% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,160,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,580,000 after acquiring an additional 410,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 213.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,260,000 after buying an additional 374,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.