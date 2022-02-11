Brokers Issue Forecasts for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OHI)

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2022

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

OHI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $28.43 on Thursday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,373,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,195 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,987,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,035,000 after buying an additional 498,261 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,101,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,129,000 after purchasing an additional 296,123 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,142,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,524,000 after purchasing an additional 126,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,647,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Kapila K. Anand purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 141.05%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.