Brokers Issue Forecasts for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OHI)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

OHI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $28.43 on Thursday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,373,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,195 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,987,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,035,000 after buying an additional 498,261 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,101,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,129,000 after purchasing an additional 296,123 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,142,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,524,000 after purchasing an additional 126,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,647,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Kapila K. Anand purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 141.05%.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

