Truist Financial Weighs in on GDS Holdings Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for GDS in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial analyst G. Miller now expects that the company will earn ($1.12) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.03). Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for GDS’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.52) EPS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GDS. Morgan Stanley upgraded GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS opened at $45.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of -41.71 and a beta of 0.98. GDS has a 1-year low of $34.95 and a 1-year high of $116.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.61 and its 200-day moving average is $53.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDS. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in GDS by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in GDS in the second quarter worth $217,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in GDS by 8.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in GDS in the third quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in GDS in the third quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

