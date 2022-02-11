Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 28,210 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 942% compared to the average daily volume of 2,706 put options.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $22.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -319.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.97. Cameco has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 5.00.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -85.70%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Cameco by 9.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 336,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 28,024 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 28.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in Cameco by 41.9% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 135,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 40,070 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cameco by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,248,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,365,000 after acquiring an additional 275,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 15.4% in the third quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 29,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCJ. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.