Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€135.00” Price Target for Siltronic (FRA:WAF)

Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($155.17) price objective on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WAF. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($166.67) target price on Siltronic in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($166.67) target price on Siltronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oddo Bhf set a €165.00 ($189.66) price objective on Siltronic in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($183.91) price target on Siltronic in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($166.67) price target on Siltronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

FRA WAF opened at €116.80 ($134.25) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €130.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of €134.81. Siltronic has a 52-week low of €53.00 ($60.92) and a 52-week high of €153.20 ($176.09).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

