E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €13.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been given a €13.00 ($14.94) price objective by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.60 ($15.63) price objective on E.On in a report on Monday, January 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.24) price objective on E.On in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($13.79) target price on E.On in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.37) target price on E.On in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.25 ($15.23) target price on E.On in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €12.04 ($13.84).

Shares of EOAN opened at €12.13 ($13.94) on Wednesday. E.On has a 52-week low of €6.70 ($7.70) and a 52-week high of €10.80 ($12.41). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €11.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is €11.24.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

