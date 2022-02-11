Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Cancom (ETR:COK) a €83.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($95.40) price objective on Cancom (ETR:COK) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

COK has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($82.76) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($91.95) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($83.91) price objective on shares of Cancom in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($80.46) target price on shares of Cancom in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €73.50 ($84.48).

COK stock opened at €50.28 ($57.79) on Tuesday. Cancom has a 52 week low of €45.97 ($52.84) and a 52 week high of €64.82 ($74.51). The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €57.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €56.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.97.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

