Grenke (ETR:GLJ) PT Set at €34.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($39.08) price objective on Grenke (ETR:GLJ) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($42.53) price target on Grenke in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Grenke alerts:

ETR:GLJ opened at €28.35 ($32.59) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €30.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.00, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.31. Grenke has a 52-week low of €24.20 ($27.82) and a 52-week high of €40.25 ($46.26). The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40.

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, telecommunication and copier equipment, and medical devices, as well as other IT products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grenke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grenke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.