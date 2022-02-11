Grenke (ETR:GLJ) PT Set at €34.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($39.08) price objective on Grenke (ETR:GLJ) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Separately, Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($42.53) price target on Grenke in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.
ETR:GLJ opened at €28.35 ($32.59) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €30.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.00, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.31. Grenke has a 52-week low of €24.20 ($27.82) and a 52-week high of €40.25 ($46.26). The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40.
Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, rental, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as disposal of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral devices, software, telecommunication and copier equipment, and medical devices, as well as other IT products.
