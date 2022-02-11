Analyzing Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) and Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY)

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) and Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Fujitsu and Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fujitsu 5.90% 13.52% 6.83% Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München 3.62% 7.76% 0.77%

Fujitsu has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fujitsu and Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fujitsu $33.86 billion 0.84 $1.91 billion $1.95 14.40 Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München $62.70 billion 0.69 $1.38 billion $1.95 15.80

Fujitsu has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München. Fujitsu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Fujitsu pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Fujitsu pays out 12.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München pays out 42.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Fujitsu and Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fujitsu 0 2 1 0 2.33 Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München 1 4 6 0 2.45

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a consensus price target of $241.00, suggesting a potential upside of 682.21%. Given Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München is more favorable than Fujitsu.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Fujitsu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München beats Fujitsu on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu Ltd. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The Technology Solutions segment provides system integration, consulting, outsourcing, cloud, network, and system support services. It also offers system and network products such as servers, storage systems, software, network management systems, and mobile base stations. The Ubiquitous Solutions segment covers personal computers (PCs). The Device Solutions segment includes electronic components such as semiconductor packages and batteries. The company was founded on June 20, 1935 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; EGRO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. The Life and Health Reinsurance segment includes global life and health reinsurance business. The Property-Casualty Reinsurance segment covers global property-casualty reinsurance business. The ERGO Life and Health Germany segment includes German life and health primary insurance business, global travel insurance business, and digital ventures business. The EGRO Property-Casualty Germany segment covers German property-casualty insurance business, excluding digital ventures business. The ERGO International segment focuses on primary insurance business outside Germany. The company was founded by Carl von Thieme on April 3, 1880 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

