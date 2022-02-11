Aurubis (ETR:NDA) PT Set at €85.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($97.70) price objective on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($91.95) price target on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($87.36) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €86.00 ($98.85) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($74.71) price target on shares of Aurubis in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €82.57 ($94.91).

Shares of ETR:NDA opened at €97.90 ($112.53) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89. Aurubis has a 1 year low of €62.20 ($71.49) and a 1 year high of €102.60 ($117.93). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €90.61 and a 200 day moving average price of €79.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion and a PE ratio of 7.07.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

