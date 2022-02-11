Baader Bank Analysts Give K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) a €20.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($22.99) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($19.54) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($14.37) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($22.99) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group set a €17.10 ($19.66) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($19.54) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €15.00 ($17.24).

SDF stock opened at €19.93 ($22.91) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of €14.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.52. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €8.03 ($9.23) and a 52-week high of €18.97 ($21.80).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

