Brokerages Anticipate Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.03 Million

Brokerages predict that Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) will post $121.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $119.20 million and the highest is $123.70 million. Core Laboratories posted sales of $108.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full-year sales of $531.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $520.40 million to $537.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $596.98 million, with estimates ranging from $583.40 million to $605.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $125.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.39 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 15,768 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Core Laboratories by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 94,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Core Laboratories by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 12,670 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 97,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 25,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLB opened at $25.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day moving average of $26.99. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 60.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.81. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $49.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

