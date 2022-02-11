$1.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to report sales of $1.35 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Watsco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.33 billion and the highest is $1.40 billion. Watsco posted sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Watsco will report full year sales of $6.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.09 billion to $6.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.14 billion to $6.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Watsco by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 8,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,836,000 after acquiring an additional 23,246 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $269.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $296.29 and a 200-day moving average of $288.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco has a twelve month low of $233.13 and a twelve month high of $318.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

