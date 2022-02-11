Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Principal Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the company will earn $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.46. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.92.

Shares of PFG opened at $78.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.23. Principal Financial Group has a one year low of $52.86 and a one year high of $80.36.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 201.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 41.22%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

