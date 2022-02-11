TFI International Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share (TSE:TFI)

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TFI International in a report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday.

