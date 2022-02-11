Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ:WTW) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.99 Per Share

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ:WTW) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.99 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.32. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

WTW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $284.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $226.58 on Thursday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52-week low of $199.78 and a 52-week high of $271.87. The company has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $0.30. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.23 EPS. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

