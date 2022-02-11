Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enerplus in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.54.

Get Enerplus alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ERF. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Shares of ERF stock opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 2.79. Enerplus has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average of $8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Enerplus by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,360 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,590 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.