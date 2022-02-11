Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Evergy, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EVRG)

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Evergy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski anticipates that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $63.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Evergy has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $69.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Evergy by 43.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Evergy by 21.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Evergy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Evergy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Evergy by 15.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director C John Wilder bought 6,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.55 per share, for a total transaction of $424,889.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 103,912 shares of company stock worth $6,857,960. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

