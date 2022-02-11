Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Greencore Group (LON:GNC) in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 175 ($2.37) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.10) price objective on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 162 ($2.19).

GNC stock opened at GBX 140 ($1.89) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 130.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 132.13. Greencore Group has a 12 month low of GBX 116.50 ($1.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 174.30 ($2.36). The company has a market cap of £737.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

In other news, insider Patrick F. Coveney sold 29,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.84), for a total transaction of £40,640.88 ($54,957.24).

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

