mdf commerce’s (MDF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$11.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MDF. National Bankshares cut their target price on mdf commerce from C$13.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of mdf commerce in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Desjardins lowered mdf commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, mdf commerce has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$12.30.

Shares of MDF opened at C$4.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$193.03 million and a PE ratio of -7.17. mdf commerce has a 12 month low of C$4.19 and a 12 month high of C$16.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.47.

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$25.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$27.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that mdf commerce will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

