Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UI. Zacks Investment Research raised Ubiquiti from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. BWS Financial dropped their price target on Ubiquiti from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Ubiquiti from $260.00 to $214.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $248.75.

Ubiquiti stock opened at $244.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.33. Ubiquiti has a one year low of $231.85 and a one year high of $401.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.29.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.63). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 31.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,302.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.45%.

In other news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of Ubiquiti stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $482,375.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 227.5% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 22,675 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 25.0% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 16.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Ubiquiti during the third quarter worth about $1,459,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 121.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. 5.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

