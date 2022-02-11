PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Reaches New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $7.65 and last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 5626 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

The asset manager reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 204.22% and a return on equity of 5.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.28%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PennantPark Investment from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 21.5% in the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,415,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,654,000 after purchasing an additional 780,285 shares during the period. Callodine Capital Management LP boosted its position in PennantPark Investment by 18.3% during the third quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 1,775,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,520,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in PennantPark Investment by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,034,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after acquiring an additional 24,174 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PennantPark Investment by 5.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 763,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 36,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in PennantPark Investment by 3.6% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 675,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 23,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.07% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $512.26 million, a P/E ratio of 3.07, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.76.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile (NASDAQ:PNNT)

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

