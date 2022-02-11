Hour Loop Inc’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on February 16th (NASDAQ:HOUR)

Hour Loop’s (NASDAQ:HOUR) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, February 16th. Hour Loop had issued 1,500,000 shares in its public offering on January 7th. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Hour Loop’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Shares of HOUR stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. Hour Loop has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33.
About Hour Loop
