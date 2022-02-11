Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Sets New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $107.91 and last traded at $107.64, with a volume of 2814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.57.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.71%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.43.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.70 and its 200-day moving average is $97.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 100.0% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

