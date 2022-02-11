Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $54.00. The stock had previously closed at $41.20, but opened at $39.71. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the stock. Lyft shares last traded at $39.53, with a volume of 281,433 shares traded.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on LYFT. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.74.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 10,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $429,510.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,267 shares of company stock worth $1,388,717. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the third quarter worth $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 70.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 191.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 962 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.04.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Lyft had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.30%. The company had revenue of $969.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Lyft’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

