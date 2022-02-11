Cohu Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 4,260 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 900% compared to the average daily volume of 426 call options.

Shares of COHU stock opened at $32.64 on Friday. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.99.

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Cohu had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $191.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cohu will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COHU. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cohu in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 182.6% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 500.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the second quarter worth about $44,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 430.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.