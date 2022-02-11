XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $64.34, but opened at $68.10. XPO Logistics shares last traded at $69.50, with a volume of 6,233 shares changing hands.

The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XPO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.67.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 7.2% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in XPO Logistics by 3.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in XPO Logistics by 5.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in XPO Logistics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in XPO Logistics by 1.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.67.

XPO Logistics Company Profile (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

