Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of 2U Call Options (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 17,306 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,165% compared to the average daily volume of 764 call options.

2U stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $706.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 0.88. 2U has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $59.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.68.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.43. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 2U will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

TWOU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reduced their target price on 2U from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of 2U from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of 2U from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.55.

In other news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $103,243.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in 2U by 1.0% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 40,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in 2U by 3.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,732 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 2U by 0.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in 2U by 8.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in 2U by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

