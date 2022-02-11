Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Price Down 1.7% on Insider Selling

Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) dropped 1.7% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $148.58 and last traded at $149.17. Approximately 19,011 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,586,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.73.

Specifically, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 455,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $87,333,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $182,126.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,306,745 shares of company stock valued at $225,520,716 over the last three months. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.88. The stock has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,247.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $7,155,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Datadog by 36.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,960,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600,262 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in Datadog during the second quarter valued at $130,100,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 1,886.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,258,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Datadog during the third quarter valued at $161,196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

