PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.600-$2.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.450 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNM. Barclays decreased their price objective on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PNM Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.33.

Shares of PNM Resources stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $45.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $43.84 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 58.22%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PNM Resources stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

